Ericsson pulls out of Mobile World Congress 2020

Citing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ericsson has decided to pull out of MWC Barcelona 2020.
Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: “The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our highest priority. This is not a decision we have taken lightly. We were looking forward to showcasing our latest innovations at MWC in Barcelona. It is very unfortunate, but we strongly believe the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation from this year’s event.”
MWC19 Barcelona attendance hits record 109,000
Attendance at MWC19 Barcelona was 109,000, up slightly from recent years:
2019 - 109,000
2018 - 107,000
2017 - 108,000
2016 - 101,000
Visitors came from 198 countries and territories, and more than 55 percent of this year’s MWC attendees held senior-level positions, including 7,900 CEOs.
More than 2,400 companies participated at MWC19 across more than 120,000 net square meters of exhibition and hospitality space at Fira Gran Via.
