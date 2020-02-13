Ericsson hits 4.3 Gbps downlink with 5G mmWave

Ericsson set a new 5G downlink performance record of 4.3 Gbps.



The landmark was achieved using the commercially-released Ericsson Radio System Street Macro 6701 and a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. A new combination of Ericsson Radio System solutions and 8CC software aggregating 800MHz of millimeter wave spectrum band extended the capabilities of 5G.



Ericsson said this set-up will be market-ready this year.



Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “This is a fantastic achievement. To put 4.3Gbps in context, that is the equivalent of downloading one hour of ultra-high-definition, or 4K, content from a streaming service in just 14 seconds. Ericsson is taking the next steps in ensuring service providers can deliver the best capacity and data rates over millimeter wave 5G. The 8CC aggregation solution we have successfully tested will enable not only higher speeds but also large-scale 5G deployments and new business opportunities.”