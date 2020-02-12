Equinix implements Oracle Exadata for global interconnect exchange

Equinix is implementing Oracle Exadata in a cloud-adjacent architecture environment to power its data center and global interconnection platform, which enables its global user base to access various applications across multiple cloud providers. Specifically, Equinix relies on Oracle Exadata Database Machine as a core Oracle Database transaction engine.



Prior to selecting Oracle Exadata, Equinix had implemented a do-it-yourself infrastructure environment comprised of Oracle Database with servers combined with storage and networking products from multiple vendors. With Oracle Exadata, Equinix is achieving up to 24X in estimated greater performance for complex database queries, 4X faster analytics, and 3X faster data replication.



“Our investment in Oracle Exadata has proven valuable and has exceeded our expectations,” said Milind Wagle, executive vice president and global chief information officer, Equinix. “Not only is Oracle a strategic alliance partner with Equinix, we also consider it an important solution provider trusted to run our mission-critical applications around the world.”



“It’s a strong validation of our strategy to see Equinix, one of the world’s largest providers of interconnected data centers, relying on Oracle Exadata to ensure its customers benefit from superior cloud and infrastructure performance on a 24/7 basis, no matter where they are in the world,” said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. “Oracle Exadata powers the Oracle Autonomous Database, Exadata Cloud Service, and Gen 2 Exadata Cloud at Customer, and is the premiere platform for running Oracle Database workloads in the cloud and on-premises.”

