DOCOMO invests in Wiliot for Bluetooth sensors

NTT DOCOMO Ventures made an equity investment in Wiliot Ltd., a start-up based in Caesarea, Israel, that has developed sticker-sized, always-on Bluetooth sensor tags that can operate without battery and can be used for object tracking solutions.







Wiliot's cloud-connected sensor, which is the size of a postage stamp, offers Bluetooth and RFID. It can operate battery-free by capturing the electric power of radio waves from Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc. In addition to transmitting encrypted ID information, the product is able to detect temperature levels and product pickup movements without special sensor devices. Any Bluetooth Low Energy communication device such as a phone, smart speaker and many Wi-Fi access points can receive information from the product. Later this year Wiliot expects to announce mass production of its product.