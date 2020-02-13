Department of Commerce issues 45-day extension for Huawei

In May 2019, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, first added Huawei and its affiliates to the Bureau’s Entity List. The reason given is that "Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interest."

For companies on the Entity List, a license must be issued by BIS for the sale or transfer of U.S. technology. A license may be denied if the sale or transfer would harm U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.