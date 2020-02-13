Department of Commerce issues 45-day extension for Huawei

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce extended a Temporary General License (TGL) for Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and its non-U.S. affiliates on the Entity List for an additional 45 days.
The Department of Commerce said the 45-day extension will prevent interruption of existing network communication systems in rural U.S. regions and permit global network security measures. The TGL is intended to allow time for companies and persons to shift to alternative sources of equipment, software and technology (i.e., those not produced by Huawei or one of its listed affiliates).
- In May 2019, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, first added Huawei and its affiliates to the Bureau’s Entity List. The reason given is that "Huawei is engaged in activities that are contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy interest." For companies on the Entity List, a license must be issued by BIS for the sale or transfer of U.S. technology. A license may be denied if the sale or transfer would harm U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.