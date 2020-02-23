Dell'Oro: CBRS RAN investments to surpass $1.5B

The overall CBRS market – LTE plus 5G NR – is expected to grow at a rapid pace between 2019 and 2024 with cumulative RAN investments projected to surpass $1.5 billion, according to the latest Dell’Oro Group CBRS RAN 5-year forecast report.



Other highlights from the CBRS 5-Year Forecast Report:





CBRS capex is not projected to have a significant impact on the WLAN capex.

CBRS investments are projected to account for a mid-single digit share of the overall North America RAN market.

Activity is anticipated to accelerate rapidly during the forecast period. 5G NR is expected to drive the lion share of the service provider CBRS capex in the outer part of the forecast period while LTE will likely dominate the technology mix for FWA, IoT, and Enterprise deployments through the forecast period