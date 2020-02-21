CyrusOne's CEO steps down

CyrusOne has appointed Tesh Durvasula as interim President & Chief Executive Officer following the resignation of Gary Wojtaszek stepping down as President & Chief Executive Officer, and as a director of the company, by mutual agreement with the Board of Directors.



Alex Shumate, Chairman of the CyrusOne Board, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank and recognize Gary Wojtaszek for his strong leadership and vision that has enabled CyrusOne to become one of the largest and most successful data center companies in the world. Under Gary’s leadership, the company has grown to nearly $1 billion in revenue, expanded into Europe, Asia and Latin America, achieved an investment grade credit rating, and had a stock price that outperformed its public data center peers, as well as both the RMZ and S&P 500 indexes, since the Company’s IPO in January 2013.”



Mr. Shumate continued, “Tesh is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in fiber optics, interconnection and data centers. During his more than 7 years at CyrusOne, including serving as Chief Commercial Officer and his most recent role as President of Europe, Tesh has demonstrated that he is a strong and dynamic leader who is customer focused and knows our business well. He has worked closely with our teams across the company to execute our strategy and deliver results. We are confident that Tesh’s experience positions him well to lead the Company as our CEO during this transition.”