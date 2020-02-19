Cradlepoint debuts 5G wireless edge solutions for business

Cradlepoint introduced a portfolio of 5G solutions for enterprise wireless services.



The new products combine Cradlepoint's NetCloud platform with a clean-sheet-of-paper design for its new 5G modems and antenna systems. Enterprise-class capabilities focus on network availability, security, and manageability. Specific capabilities include: combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE and 5G in a single wireless WAN; support for all variants of 5G – low-band and mid-band (Sub-6Ghz) and high-band (millimeter wave) – across major wireless operators; interoperability with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and delivering the entire network management lifecycle – from ease of deployment to simplified operations and troubleshooting.



Telstra is the launch partner for the first Cradlepoint 5G solution, the W2000-Series 5G Wideband Adapter, which is the 5G wireless edge solution for Telstra’s Enterprise Wireless service. Customer trials are scheduled to begin in April 2020.



“Our new NetCloud-powered portfolio of 5G wireless edge solutions represents another industry first for Cradlepoint,” explained George Mulhern, chairman and CEO of Cradlepoint. “We are excited to have Telstra – Australia’s leading mobile operator – as our worldwide launch partner for our new W2000-Series 5G Wideband Adapter. They share our strong belief that business customers are looking to embrace 5G to enable new and disruptive business applications and capabilities, but not at the cost of impaired network availability, security, and manageability.”



Creadlepoint's forthcoming W-Series 5G Wideband Adapters are controlled and managed by the Cradlepoint NetCloud Service and are based on the company’s software-defined modem technology. Specific models include:





W2000-Series 5G Wideband Adapter for low-band and mid-band (Sub-6Ghz) deployments comes in both an indoor unit (IDU) and a rugged outdoor unit (ODU). Telstra customer trials of this model are scheduled to begin from April 2020 and on other wireless operators starting in mid-2020.

W4000-Series 5G Wideband Adapter is designed for millimeter-wave cellular networks with a rugged outdoor unit (ODU) design that can be directionally mounted on exterior walls, poles, and rooftops. The W4000-Series is slated for Q3 2020 availability.

5G Modular Modem (Sub-6Ghz) provides a field-upgradable pathway to 5G for Cradlepoint 5G Ready dual modem routers.





Availability is planned for later in 2020.