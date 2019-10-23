Corning announces 5G mmWave in-building network systems with Qualcomm

Corning is working with Qualcomm to develop 5G mmWave infrastructure systems for enterprises and public venues.



The 5G systems combine Qualcomm's 5G and mmWave technology with Corning’s small-cell expertise to deliver affordable and easy-to-install 5G-ready networks indoors.



The Corning systems will deliver 5G–NR capability over mmWave spectrum in the indoor segment, which includes enterprises such as offices, university campuses, hospitals, hotels, shopping centers, and more. The 5G systems will leverage Corning’s virtualized RAN architecture to manage the attached mmWave small cells.



“Corning has decades of experience designing, installing, and conditioning advanced cellular networks,” said Michelle Engarto, vice president, wireless product line management, Corning Optical Communications. “Our experience in network design and knowledge of varying and distinct customer requirements will benefit customers as we navigate the complexities associated with 5G mmWave indoors. By combining the technology leadership and experience from Corning and Qualcomm Technologies, we aim to offer a compelling and affordable solution for 5G mmWave systems specifically developed with the enterprise in mind.”



“Corning and Qualcomm Technologies have a history of delivering infrastructure innovation spanning LTE, LTE-U/LAA, CBRS, and more,” said Puneet Sethi, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are now pleased to be ramping our fruitful relationship with Corning into the 5G era. We expect this marriage of Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G mmWave technology leadership with Corning’s industry-proven small-cell and enterprise expertise to deliver the capacity and performance benefits of 5G mmWave indoors, via development of cost effective, powerful, and scalable 5G mmWave infrastructure.”





Corning and Intel announced a partnership focused on 5G in buildings.



The work will leverage Corning’s wireless connectivity portfolio and Intel technologies, including second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel FlexRAN 5G and 4G Reference Software, Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card N3000, and 10/25/40Gb Intel Ethernet 700 Series Network Adapters to support 5G innovation as deployments proliferate around the world.



“5G will enable dramatic advances in the way people work and companies create value,” said Michelle Engarto, vice president, Wireless Product Line Management, Corning Optical Communications. “Capturing the benefits will require flexible and scalable infrastructure that can evolve and adapt as fast as software-based applications. Fiber offers effectively unlimited bandwidth and is protocol agnostic. Virtualization converts a traditional hardware challenge into a software-based solution. By combining fiber and virtualization, Corning and Intel will demonstrate the ultimate in flexibility and scalability for in-building 5G infrastructure.”



The new enterprise platform will be commercially available in 2020.



In addition, Verizon has installed 5G Ultra Wideband service in Corning’s fiber optic cable manufacturing facility in Hickory, NC. The companies are also working together to co-innovate new 5G-enabled solutions that can potentially revolutionize the way goods and services are produced.



