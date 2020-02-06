CoreSite data centers added 224,000 net rentable square feet in 2019

CoreSite reported operating revenues of $146.0 million for Q4 2019, an increase of 5.0% year over year and 0.8% sequentially. For the quarter, the company elivered net income of $0.51 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.03 year over year and an increase of $0.04 sequentially.



Some operational highlights:





Commenced 130 new and expansion leases for 86,187 net rentable square feet (“NRSF”), representing $16.6 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $193 per square foot

Signed 129 new and expansion leases for 30,770 NRSF and $6.6 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $216 per square foot

Renewed 323 leases for 151,057 NRSF and $21.9 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $145 per square foot, reflecting a decrease of 0.8% in cash rent, an increase of 0.1% in GAAP rent, and 2.9% churn

Placed into Service Data Center Expansions of approximately 74,000 square feet

Delivered into service SV8 Phase 2 for 54,000 NRSF with 100% occupancy, and BO for 20,000 NRSF

For 2019, CoreSite achieved an “eight 9’s” level of reliability, or 99.999999% uptime for power and cooling across its portfolio of data centers, which exceeded the Company’s target of “six 9s” and the industry standard of “five 9s”.

Also in 2019, the Company delivered an approximate 4.8% improvement in PUE on a same-store basis compared to 2018.