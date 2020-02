Customer support may well be the first really solid business case for AI in Service Provider networks. Imagine the ROI if conversational AI and automation could trim the time needed for millions of customer support calls.



In this video, Umesh Sachdev, CEO of Uniphore, discusses the use case for conversational AI by telcos.



More thought leadership videos on network automation may be found here:

https://nginfrastructure.com/network-automation/