Compound Photonics and Plessey develop microLED display for AR/MR

Compound Photonics US Corporation (CP) and Plessey Semiconductors Ltd. (Plessey) introduced a fully addressable microLED display modules resulting from their previously announced strategic partnership to develop and introduce GaN-on-Silicon microLED based microdisplay solutions for AR/MR applications.



The companies fabricated functional microLED display modules combining CP’s high speed digital low-latency display backplane with Plessey’s GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED array technology. Plessey’s team produced the microLED array wafer bonded to CP’s backplane wafer at its Plymouth, UK, facility. In turn, CP’s team assembled and packaged display modules from the bonded wafer pair at its Phoenix, Arizobna facility. Both teams are currently performing initial characterization work at CP’s Vancouver, WA, USA, facility.



“Today’s milestone achievement is a direct result of the close working relationship between Plessey and CP development teams,” commented Mike Lee, President of Plessey. “This successful proof-of-concept demonstration validates both companies’ goals to produce the industry’s highest performance microLED display modules that deliver improved brightness at the smallest pixel sizes, higher frame rates, with extended bit depth at the lowest power consumption to best serve next generation emissive display based AR/MR smart glasses and Heads-Up/Head-mounted displays (HUD/HMDs) applications.”



Initial samples of a 0.26 inch diagonal, full HD 1080p resolution microLED display module integrated with display driver IC and MIPI input are expected to be available by summer of 2020.