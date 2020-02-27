Company withdrawal notices for OFC

Acacia Communications, Infinera, OFS, and Viavi Solutions all confirmed their withdrawals from OFC 2020 due to the coronavirus situation.



Previously, Ciena and Lumentum announced cancellations from the event.



"We have made the difficult decision to cancel our participation in OFC," said Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are disappointed we cannot participate as we were looking forward to showcasing our 400ZR, OpenZR+ and 400G Open ROADM product portfolio. However, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees and business partners. Based on the information available, we believe this is the best decision at this time."



“While we were looking forward to attending OFC 2020, the premier optical networking conference, and showcasing our latest innovations, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, and our concern extends to the welfare and well-being of our customers, partners and others in our community,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “



"We value OFC as a venue for sharing our latest research and innovation each year. However, with the continued spread and growing concern of COVID-19 and the prioritization of health and safety not only in our manufacturing environment, but in the travel and exposure potentially impacting our employees, customers and stakeholders, we have decided to cancel our participation in OFC. We will work to share our intended demonstrations and research with customers and industry partners over the coming months in local forums," stated Pierre Marty, Senior Vice President, Fiber & Cable North America, OFS.