CommScope posts Q4 sales of $2.3 billion

CommScope reported Q4 2019 net sales of $2.30 billion, an increase of 117.3% compared to $1.06 billion during the same period in the prior year. Fourth quarter 2019 included sales of $1.33 billion from ARRIS, which was acquired on April 4, 2019. There was a net loss available to common stockholders of $(450.5) million, or $(2.32) per basic share, in the fourth quarter, a decrease from the prior year period's net loss of $(23.3) million, or $(0.12) per basic share.



We are pleased to finish 2019 on a high note, as we delivered net sales at the midpoint of our guidance, adjusted EBTIDA at the high-end of our targeted range, and adjusted EPS well above our targeted range,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Edwards.



Edwards continued, “Despite industry headwinds, our team remained focused on managing the elements we could control. Our strong operational discipline allowed us to generate significant cash flow, resulting in $300 million of early debt paydown in the fourth quarter and an additional $100 million paydown earlier this week. We are executing on our strategy and surpassing our cash flow and debt paydown expectations. As a result of our success, there is only $50 million principal remaining on our 2021 notes with the next nearest maturity not until 2024.



