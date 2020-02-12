Colt tunes into Oracle FastConnect

Colt Technology Services will provide dedicated, private and on-demand access to Oracle Cloud through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.



The Colt IQ Network is a 100Gbps optimised intelligent network that’s distributed to data centres and data network connection points around the world. The expanded collaboration between Colt and Oracle allows customers to take advantage of on-demand, high-speed secure connectivity from their sites to Oracle Cloud.



Colt On Demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows customers to self-provision secure, high bandwidth connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions in a matter of minutes, and allows them to dynamically scale bandwidth up or down in near-real-time. Colt On Demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is controlled by an online customer portal and purchased through a flexible, pay as you use commercial model.



Keri Gilder, Chief Commercial Officer for Colt said: "These next few years are going to see the momentum shift for enterprises who are starting to migrate more and more business-critical applications to the cloud. In order to experience a truly successful cloud migration, you need a network that reacts in the same way as the cloud – flexibly and intuitively. By deepening our relationship with Oracle, a best-in-class network is being paired with a best-in-class cloud platform, and we know this partnership will enable enterprises to enter the next decade in the best possible position; able to digitally evolve and thrive."



https://www.colt.net/resources/colt-technology-services-announces-expanded-cloud-offerings-with-oracle-fastconnect/