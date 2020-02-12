Cisco posts quarterly revenue of $12 billion, down 4% yoy

Cisco reported revenue of $12.0 billion for the quarter ended January 25, 2020, down 4%, with product revenue down 6% and service revenue up 5%. GAAP net income was $2.9 billion or $0.68 per share, and non-GAAP net income was $3.3 billion or $0.77 per share.



Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 5%, EMEA down 3%, and APJC down 1%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 9%. Infrastructure Platforms and Applications were each down 8%.



"I am incredibly proud of the innovation our teams continue to drive," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "I am confident in our long-term growth opportunities as we help our customers build out the networks for the future."





