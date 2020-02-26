Cisco builds Cloud Services Stack for 5G

Cisco announced new mobility solutions for integrating multi-vendor “telco stacks” of hardware, software and services capabilities as the foundation for 5G.



The new Cisco Cloud Services Stack for Mobility is a cloud-based mobile packet core solution that accelerates implementation of 4G and 5G mobility services. It offers a carrier-grade NFVI platform that is pre-integrated, pre-validated, and embedded with security, automation and assurance capabilities, running on Cisco UCS and Cisco Nexus fabric. It is deployed and supported through Cisco Customer Experience.



“A critical element for accelerating 5G deployments is the need for the right skills and experience to address complex solution integrations,” said Dave Malik, Cisco Fellow and Chief Architect, Cisco Customer Experience. “The current climate of diverse technology stacks requires engineering expertise across multiple domains to drive seamless interoperability at scale. The Cisco Customer Experience team has the knowledge gained from working with global service providers to accelerate lifecycle management and large mobility deployments, helping customers speed time-to-value and capture market share.”



The company is also introducing a Cloud Services Stack for Content Delivery and a Cloud Services Stack for Residential.



This week, Cisco made several other product announcements, including:





new line cards for its Aggregation Services Routers (ASR) 9000 series, more than tripling the performance with high-density 400GbE interfaces . The new cards are aimed at edge routing use-cases across service providers, data center, and enterprise private backbones.

. The new cards are aimed at edge routing use-cases across service providers, data center, and enterprise private backbones. a new Network Convergence System (NCS) 5700 router featuring four times higher performance with high-density 400GbE interfaces.

featuring four times higher performance with high-density 400GbE interfaces. new models of the Cisco NCS 540 5G fronthaul router, providing seamless, packet-based transport of Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI) streams. It offers 300Gbps system scale and the operational simplicity within a single Cisco IOS XR software environment from the core to the access network.

providing seamless, packet-based transport of Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI) streams. It offers 300Gbps system scale and the operational simplicity within a single Cisco IOS XR software environment from the core to the access network. a new software capability that enables the creation of trusted routing paths that can be offered as a premium service. Cisco Crosswork Trust Insights collects evidence to identify more trustworthy routing paths. Cisco’s Crosswork Optimization Engine then automates and optimizes routing paths based on trust metrics using segment routing



