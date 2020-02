Cisco is predicting 1.4 billion 5G connections by 2023.



Thomas Barnett introduces some key findings of the Cisco Annual Internet Report. One interesting finding - average data rates for 5G smartphones are expected to soar to 575 Mbps over the next few years.



The full Cisco report is posted here.



https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/executive-perspectives/annual-internet-report/index.html