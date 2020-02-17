Ciena upgrades Europe India Gateway subsea cable

Ciena supplied its GeoMesh solution to upgrade the Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system, which spans 15,000km linking the United Kingdom with Gibraltar, Portugal, Monaco, France, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Djibouti, Oman, United Arab Emirates and India.



The upgrade allows EIG to utilize flexible, express wavelengths, also known as optical bypass, to reduce operational costs as well as space and power requirements while improving reliability.



Ciena’s GeoMesh solution is powered by its WaveLogic Ai coherent optics. The upgrade adds 24.3 Tbps of capacity to the EIG cable, with a spectral efficiency increase of 52 percent, in comparison to previous technology. The WaveLogic Ai coherent optics also enable EIG to transport up to 400 Gbps per wavelength.“The nature of global business today demands instant and reliable access to partners, customers and employees anywhere and at any time. Across Europe, India and the Middle East, this connectivity is reliant on technology like the WaveLogic-powered GeoMesh submarine network solution that is scalable, flexible, and able to adapt to the intense requirements of a bandwidth-hungry environment,” stated Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Sales, Ciena.