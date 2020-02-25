Ciena pulls out of OFC 2020

Citing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, Ciena has withdrawn from the upcoming Capacity Middle East 2020 event, scheduled to take place March 2-5 in Dubai, and the upcoming OFC 2020 event, scheduled to take place March 9-11 in San Diego.



“We have made the decision to cancel our participation in all industry events for the next 30 days in order to safeguard the well-being of our employees, customers and partners. Although we are disappointed that we cannot continue with these events as planned, as they are important benchmarks for the industry, we believe this is the right decision under the circumstances and we look forward to participating in future events,” stated Gary Smith, president & chief executive officer, Ciena.