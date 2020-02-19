Ciena adds to its 5G portfolio

Ciena added several new products and capabilities in its 5G Network Solutions portfolio including the introduction of new, open and programmable routers that enable soft and hard slicing with Segment Routing and FlexE switching for converged 4G and 5G xHaul over a common wireline infrastructure.



5168 Router: an xHaul network slicing router enabling Cloud RAN architectures with support for CPRI/eCPRI/RoE/ORAN, Adaptive IPTM and high-density 10/25GbE to 100/200GbE aggregation

Vendor-agnostic network slicing features , which allow operators to automate end-to-end creation of dynamic, SLA-based virtual networks that are optimized to meet specific needs of users to derive new revenue from 5G networks

Dynamic Planning capabilities, powered by federation and advanced software automation, to deliver an accurate, real-time view of an operators' network and service inventory, which simplifies network planning to support small cell deployments, speeding the delivery of 5G

In addition, the Blue Planet Intelligent Automation software portfolio has been enhanced for 5G automation, including these new solutions and capabilities:

In addition, the Blue Planet Intelligent Automation software portfolio has been enhanced for 5G automation, including these new solutions and capabilities:“Ciena has been at the forefront of creating some of the industry’s most advanced wireline networks and our open 5G Network Solutions build on that heritage, giving operators the ability to choose the right solutions for their needs and to create a more adaptive network. Operators can now move to 5G with minimal risk and the ability to rapidly generate a greater return on their investments,” stated Steve Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena.