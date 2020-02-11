Celona tests performance edge with CBRS enterprise cellular

Celona, a start-up based in Cupertino, California, is reporting impressive performance results in beta testing of its cellular wireless network solution for enterprises which uses interference-free and clean spectrum offered by CBRS.



Celona's platform creates a dedicated, wireless “express lane” for mission-critical business applications over a private cellular network. The company says its solution is undergoing beta testing at eight new sites including logistics environments, industrial shipping yards, global retail locations and other challenging wireless environments.



Each of the beta sites is deploying Celona’s end-to-end solution. The company has not yet formally announced its products.



Celona said its solution was recently deployed at a music festival held in Las Vegas on December 5, 2019. Applications requiring uninterrupted connectivity at such an event could include Point of Sale (PoS) systems for food, drink and merchandise, RFID scanning, video security and more. Leveraging staff-operated iPhones for performance testing, there were several locations where <1mbps able="" at="" attendance="" cbrs="" cellular="" celona="" data="" deliver="" download="" due="" enterprise="" event.="" fans="" for="" in="" increasing="" lte="" music="" network="" number="" of="" performance="" public="" rates="" recorded="" s="" spectrum="" speeds="" the="" to="" was="" were="">25Mbps for the same set of devices, with latency metrics also improving 200x.



“The FCC’s recent decision to allow full-scale commercial deployments in the CBRS band is very timely given the outstanding response Celona has seen to its own end-to-end offering,” said Dr. Mehmet Yavuz, CTO and co-founder at Celona. “Enterprise IT teams across industries want CBRS spectrum to enable a new express lane of communication for business-owned and staff-operated mobile and IoT infrastructure. Low latency and high-reliability operation for relevant applications with the use of private LTE is a key requirement, in addition to simplified deployment and operations.”



In addition to its beta program, Celona cites momentum in the burgeoning Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) market by building new partnerships with Cradlepoint and working with global channel partners including World Wide Technology.



http://www.celona.io