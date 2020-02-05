Carrier names AWS as its Preferred Cloud Provider

Carrier has named AWS as its preferred cloud provider.



Carrier, part of United Technologies, and which expects to become a standalone public company in the first half of 2020, offers building heating and cooling systems. The company is moving up to 70 percent of its 4,000 servers and 996 applications away from legacy servers and databases to AWS.



In addition, Carrier will use AWS data warehouse, analytics, and machine learning (ML) services to identify efficiencies in its manufacturing processes and supply chains, and AWS Internet of Things (IoT) services to underpin a new line of intelligent, networked products and services for the home, workplace, and refrigerated logistics chain.



“At Carrier, we are pushing to drive more innovation and connectivity to make buildings more sustainable, efficient, and comfortable,” said Bobby George, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Carrier. “Carrier’s work with AWS is an integral part of our digital transformation, and AWS is the hyperscale platform on which we expect to turn connected product and ecosystem data into opportunities for segment growth, new market channels, and improved customer experiences.”





