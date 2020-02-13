Broadcom intros first Wi-Fi 6E chip for mobiles

Broadcom introduced a Wi-Fi 6E client chip that delivers over 2 Gbps performance with support for the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band.



Broadcom's BCM4389 device leverages wider 160 MHz channel bandwidths that double Wi-Fi speeds and cut latency in half compared to Wi-Fi 5. Broadcom said its design builds on the rich feature set of Wi-Fi 6, which includes improved performance in crowded environments, advanced roaming capabilities and increased security.



The chip also utilizes Broadcom’s new tri-band simultaneous (TBS) connectivity architecture to mobile devices. In addition to two main Wi-Fi radios and a MIMO Bluetooth radio, the BCM4389 incorporates a third ultra-low-power independent radio for optimizing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance. The three-radio architecture:



Enables always-on Bluetooth discovery for faster pairing with accessories and interference mitigation. Phones and headsets can now pair faster.

Quickly scans for interference-free Wi-Fi networks to connect to while main Wi-Fi radios provide data, voice and video services. Phones seamlessly switch to networks with better Quality-of-Service (QoS).

Improves indoor location accuracy with always-on scanning and little impact on battery life.

Enables the BCM4389 to deliver up to five times better battery utilization than current flagship connectivity solutions.



“At Broadcom, we pride ourselves in delivering technology that defines the market. The BCM4389, the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E mobile chip, is no exception since it paves the way for our wirelessly connected AR/VR future,” said Vijay Nagarajan, vice president of marketing for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “The BCM4389 delivers on the core advantages of the 6 GHz band, multi-gigabit wireless speeds and very low latency. It also represents a paradigm shift in wireless design thinking with technology that brings glitch-free audio experience with Bluetooth headsets, fast pairing with wireless accessories, accurate indoor location, high battery efficiency and other everyday consumer experiences.”



The BCM4389 key features:





Support for 2 streams of Wi-Fi 6E

Multi-Radio Bluetooth 5 with antenna beamforming

Tri-Band Simultaneous (TBS) architecture including a dedicated background scan radio

Simultaneous dual-band operation

2.63 Gbps PHY rate

Operation in 2.4 GHz and 5.1-7.125 GHz unlicensed band

160 MHz channel bandwidth

1024-QAM modulation

OFDMA

MU-MIMO



