Blueprint column: End users are now demanding virtualized services

by Prayson Pate, CTO, Edge Cloud, ADVA



I used to ask the question: Why do customers of managed services care about NFV?



My answer was: They don’t. But they do care about the benefits of NFV, such as choice, services on demand, and new commercial models such as pay-as-you-go and try-before-you-buy.



But the situation has changed. Now, customers looking at managed services are asking for virtualized solutions. Our sources show that half of end-user tenders for managed services call for universal CPE (uCPE) by name. They want the benefits of a managed service, combined with the benefits of virtualization, without the headaches of doing it themselves.



And, in case you forgot, uCPE is the replacement of a stack of communications devices (e.g., router, firewall, SD-WAN endpoint, etc.) with software applications running on a standard server.



Why are end-users asking for uCPE?

Self-operated network versus managed services

Real-world example: before uCPE and with uCPE

The cloud is spreading to telecom



