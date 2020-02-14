Astranis raises $90 million for its micro-GEO satellite ambitions

Astranis Space Technologies Corp., a start-up based in San Francisco, raised $90 million in new debt and equity funding for its micro-geostationary satellite plans.



Astranis plans to manufacture and operate small geostationary satellites. Its first mission is to bring widespread broadband internet access to the people of Alaska, where 39% of the population still has unreliable internet access.



The Astranis satellites are expected to weigh approximately 350kg and will leverage software-defined radio capabilities.



https://www.astranis.com/