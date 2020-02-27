Applied Optoelectronics delivers revenue of $49 million

Applied Optoelectronics reported Q4 2019 revenue of $48.7 million, compared with $58.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.



GAAP gross margin was 23.3%, compared with 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018. GAAP net loss was $35.4 million, or $1.76 per basic share, compared with net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.43 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.44 per basic share in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.6 million, or $0.18 per basic share



“We are encouraged with our financial performance in the fourth quarter, which reflects another quarter of sequential revenue growth,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased by the customer interest we are seeing for our 400G products and are delighted to announce that we recently secured our first 400G design win with a Tier 1 network equipment manufacturer. Looking ahead, while we expect a continued soft cable TV environment, coupled with typical seasonal patterns and the effects of the coronavirus, to impact our near-term results, we expect this to be partially offset by growth in our datacenter and telecom segments driven by datacenter upgrades and 5G related sales.”



