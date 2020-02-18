ADVA unveils compact 100G edge demarcation solution

ADVA introduced its FSP 150-XG400 Series edge demarcation solution for businesses and mobile network operators (MNOs).



The new product family is specifically engineered to deliver MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet 100 Gbps demarcation and 10 Gbps service aggregation.



The new product family offers an environmentally hardened design in a 1RU or 2RU form factor. It offers 1, 10, 25, 40 or 100GbE interfaces. Each device comes with carrier-class Ethernet OAM and Y.1564 feature sets, including unique full line-speed activation testing for services up to 100 Gbps. It also supports hardware-based timing for ultra-precise frequency and phase synchronization for radio access networks.



The ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series supports network overlay capabilities for the delivery of MEF services over IP networks. It also provides standard SDN interfaces and can be directly controlled from open source and commercial SDN controllers. Able to withstand an extended temperature range, the ADVA FSP 150-XG400 Series avoids the high cost of air conditioning, enabling ease of deployment even in extreme environments.



“The arrival of 5G is bringing unprecedented data speeds, but mobile applications can only be as fast as the backhaul network. That’s why MNOs are now looking to upgrade their access infrastructure from 10Gbit/s to 100Gbit/s line rates. Our FSP 150-XG400 Series supports a smooth and extremely cost-effective migration to higher capacity while also enabling the distribution of precise network synchronization that next-generation services require,” said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA. “With their compact, ETSI-compliant design, our FSP 150-XG400 devices remove the need for deep shelves and excessive rack height units. This makes it easy and affordable to seamlessly upgrade from 1Gbit/s to 10Gbit/s or even 100Gbit/s service delivery. What’s more, the new solutions feature integrated testing capabilities, so operators don’t have to bother with expensive high-bitrate testing equipment.”



“Our newest product family removes all the roadblocks and makes the task of transforming metro networks simple. With our FSP 150-XG400 Series delivering high-density demarcation and aggregation, businesses can expand and embrace the potential of IoT, and operators can deliver the next level of resilient SLA-based Carrier Ethernet services,” commented James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “No other solution available offers such high port count, full testing capabilities and comprehensive network synchronization features with this level of design density. Our devices also provide proven OAM capabilities as well as fully automated service activation. Whether you need high-speed connectivity for cloud-centric business applications or building your enterprise IoT architecture, our FSP 150-XG400 Series has you covered.”



https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20200218-adva-unveils-industrys-most-compact-100g-edge-demarcation-solution