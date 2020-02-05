ADTRAN posts Q4 revenue of $116M

ADTRAN reported Q4 2019 revenue of $115.8 million compared to $140.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were a net loss of $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was a loss of $0.26 per share compared to a loss of $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings were a net loss of $3.2 million compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.07 per share compared to a non-GAAP loss of $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.





ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “While the U.S. market remains challenging, we saw a solid performance in our international business. We continue to see activity building around our 10G PON and fiber extension solutions across all geographies we serve, most notably in Europe. We believe we are at the beginning of a significant investment cycle for fiber deployment driven by technology advancements, regulatory influences and vendor disruption.”