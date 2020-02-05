ADTRAN reported Q4 2019 revenue of $115.8 million compared to $140.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 were a net loss of $12.7 million compared to a net loss of $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per share was a loss of $0.26 per share compared to a loss of $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings were a net loss of $3.2 million compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.07 per share compared to a non-GAAP loss of $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.
ADTRAN posts Q4 revenue of $116M
