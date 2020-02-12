ADTRAN offers Global Services Portfolio

ADTRAN announced its new Global Services Portfolio, including an ecosystem of turnkey network implementation, maintenance, professional, managed and cloud services.



Network Implementation Services that provide speed and scale to plan, engineer and build fiber and fixed wireless networks, enabling service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge.

that provide speed and scale to plan, engineer and build fiber and fixed wireless networks, enabling service providers to reach more customers and expand their competitive edge. Maintenance Services to provide access to expert engineers who take the lead in maintaining network equipment and software. Services include priority technical support, advanced replacement and software maintenance and training, which extend benefits beyond the standard warranty.

to provide access to expert engineers who take the lead in maintaining network equipment and software. Services include priority technical support, advanced replacement and software maintenance and training, which extend benefits beyond the standard warranty. Professional Services that leverage ADTRAN’s expertise in Gigabit technology and converged access solutions to provide consulting services and solution integration to enable service providers to transform their networks, improve processes and streamline operations.

that leverage ADTRAN’s expertise in Gigabit technology and converged access solutions to provide consulting services and solution integration to enable service providers to transform their networks, improve processes and streamline operations. Cloud Services providing cutting-edge solutions for network and service analytics, audits, insights and automation, driving operational efficiencies and new revenue opportunities.

providing cutting-edge solutions for network and service analytics, audits, insights and automation, driving operational efficiencies and new revenue opportunities. Managed Services which include spare parts management service, as well as:

which include spare parts management service, as well as: Capacity Services: automated network planning solutions and professional services, enabling service providers to more efficiently plan, design and optimize access networks and services so they can serve more people with more service options at a lower cost.

automated network planning solutions and professional services, enabling service providers to more efficiently plan, design and optimize access networks and services so they can serve more people with more service options at a lower cost. Security Services which is a suite of managed security services, including threat management, threat protection and advisory services, to help service providers better protect their networks and subscribers.

which is a suite of managed security services, including threat management, threat protection and advisory services, to help service providers better protect their networks and subscribers. Network Operations Center (NOC) Services: leveraging ADTRAN’s expertise in optical and fixed wireless networks, NOC services allow service providers to trust the operation of their access networks to ADTRAN and remain focused on primary business objectives.

“ADTRAN is a trusted partner to global broadband service providers, due to its domain expertise in network technologies that build the right network for the right deployment scenario,” said Girish Kadam, Head of Managed, Cloud, Professional and FWA Services at ADTRAN. “By complementing our global competence, tools and software with our new portfolio of network service offerings, we will empower our customers to quickly and efficiently expand competitive service capabilities and accelerate ROI.”