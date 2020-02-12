ADTRAN intros x86 appliance for its cloud-based SD-WAN

ADTRAN introduced an SD-WAN edge platform designed to help managed service providers to make the transition away from proprietary hardware and applications to an open, virtualized approach that is more agile, higher-performance and lower cost.



ADTRAN’s cloud-based SD-WAN solution works in conjunction with the newly introduced on-premises ADTRAN 934 edge platform, which is based on Intel’s x86 architecture.



ADTRAN said its SD-WAN cloud approach supports active-active WAN links, inbound QoS, single IP failover and a cloud gateway component for control of cloud-based content.



The solution employs multiple gateways across the continental U.S. with redundant connections, upstream feeds and each location provides multiple entry points to maximize performance and provide failover protection.



“ADTRAN is committed to developing solutions that enable our customers to build and manage networks the way they should be. For SD-WAN, that means a solution that is not disruptive to other critical business systems and, even more importantly, a solution that automatically adapts to our customers’ ever-changing cloud application and business needs,” said Chris Thompson, Director of Software Products and Solutions at ADTRAN. “The 934 solution builds a strong foundation for our SD-WAN portfolio where we will be layering on valuable applications and features that drive even more value into the business network.”



https://www.adtran.com/index.php/adtran-accelerates-sd-wan-delivery-for-smbs-and-distributed-enterprises