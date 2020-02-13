A10 pushes virtualized DDoS protection performance for 5G networks

A10 Networks is ready to begin shipping a software version of its Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) solution, vThunder TPS, that provides 100 Gbps throughput in a single virtual appliance and can be expanded to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering.



The virtualized solution can be used by operators to scale their DDoS defense when peak capacity is required. vThunder TPS is compact and efficient, allowing it to be deployed in next-generation mobile edge compute (MEC) environments, conserving space and power while providing powerful DDoS protection.



A10 Networks said the transition to 5G makes this even more critical as operators need to be able to ensure the availability of business services against the potential for large DDoS attacks, particularly during high-visibility times like global sporting events and seasonal shopping spikes. DDoS attacks will only increase in severity as operators expand services to support IoT-driven energy, agriculture, transportation, healthcare and manufacturing.



Key capabilities of vThunder TPS





Cloud-ready DDoS Defense: Customers are able to gain deployment and operational flexibility with DDoS defenses that support major private cloud platforms including KVM, VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V. A high-performance 100 Gbps virtual appliance can scale to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering to meet the performance needs of 5G mobile operators and cloud providers.

Agility and Scalability: With A10’s FlexPool licensing, capacity can be scaled up in hours via license allocation rather than in weeks or months required for hardware purchasing, delivery and installation. Capacity can be scaled back down by reallocating licenses to other points of presence when intermittent demand subsides. A10’s subscription price model also provides lower start-up and upgrade costs.

Comprehensive Protection: When combined with the Orion 5G Security Suite, vThunder TPS provides high-performance DDoS detection and mitigation and protection against other threats across mobile and cloud network infrastructures.