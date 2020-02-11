A10 posts Q4 revenue of $60 million, up 14% sequentially

A10 Networks reported Q4 2019 revenue of $60.3 million, up 14 percent compared with $52.8 million in third quarter 2019. GAAP gross margin was 77.7 percent. GAAP net income was $0.0 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share. Non-GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share.



"I am thrilled to join A10 Networks at an exciting time for the business,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and chief executive officer of A10 Networks. “A10 occupies an attractive area within networking and security, as companies increasingly focus on delivering business outcomes while managing operational complexities from proliferation of IoT, shift to hybrid cloud environments, and ever-increasing complexity of the cybersecurity landscape. Service providers around the world also face the same challenges while getting ready for 5G technology to support many of these consumption trends."