State of NFV Resource Site and Report: https://ngi.how/nfv-20



NFV is expanding into the radio access with CloudRAN becoming a technology that is pervasive. Sandro Tavares, Global Head of Mobile Networks Marketing at Nokia, talks about how we’re starting to execute on the NFV transformation to cloud native infrastructure and enable the networks of the future.





https://youtu.be/PN2sMU-8cjQ