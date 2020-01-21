Zzoomm deploys ADTRAN for multi-gig services in the UK

Zzoomm, a Full Fibre network provider in the UK, is leveraging ADTRAN’s 10G Symmetric XGS PON portfolio to initially offer up to 2Gbps symmetric residential services.



At the core of its full-fibre network is ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000). Zzoomm will be able to scale services within Henley-on-Thames, and beyond, by upgrading the switch fabric to 100G.



“Today, less than 11 percent of the UK has Full Fibre coverage, and we’re addressing that head-on by building the broadband network of the future with ADTRAN,” said Matthew Hare, Chief Executive of Zzoomm. “Henley-on-Thames is a tech-savvy town with a great digital community, many remote workers and a mix of population demographics. Like the rest of the UK, residents of Henley love bandwidth-intensive applications and online gaming. Our Full Fibre network provides the infrastructure needed to ensure that every person gets the optimized broadband experience they crave, both today and in the future.”