ZTE rushes equipment to Wuhan

ZTE has rushed networking equipment to China Mobile for construction of the Lei Shen Shan Hospital in Wuhan, which is intended to address the coronavirus crisis.



ZTE said it developed a network solution and arranged for technical personnel to carry out network expansion and construction on site. The hospital will meet the communication and video transmission requirements of tens of thousands of people once it will be completed. A 5G network has been also commissioned, which can be used for telemedicine support and improve patient treatment efficiency. In the future, capacity expansion and 5G indoor distribution will be carried out simultaneously with the construction of the Lei Shen Shan Hospital. It is estimated that more than 25,000 people can communicate with each other at the same time.



In addition, ZTE is working with the Sichuan Branch of China Telecom, West China Hospital and Chengdu Public Health Clinic Center of Sichuan University to establish a remote diagnostic facility for addressing the crisis. On January 26, ZTE completed the rapid construction, optimization, speed test, and commissioning of an 5G indoor distribution system at another core point of the remote diagnosis and treatment system. After the 5G network was commissioned, Sichuan health and health commission, West China Hospital, and Chengdu Public Health Clinic Center conducted remote video consultation.



