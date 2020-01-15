Zinier raises $90M for AI-driven automation

Zinier, a start-up based in San Mateo, California, raised $90 million in Series C funding for its efforts to transform field service workforces with AI-driven automation.



Zinier said its intelligent field service automation platform, called ISAC, helps organizations work smarter—from the back office to the field—to solve problems more quickly, fix things before they break, and maintain the services that we rely on every day.



“Services that we rely on every day - electricity, transportation, communication - are getting by on centuries-old infrastructure that requires a major upgrade for the next generation of users,” said Arka Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Zinier. “A field service workforce powered by both people and automation is necessary to execute the massive amount of work required to not only maintain these critical human infrastructures, but to also prepare for growth. Our team is focused on enabling this transformation across industries through intelligent field service automation.”



New investor ICONIQ Capital led the round with new participation from Tiger Global Management, and return investors Accel, Founders Fund, Nokia-backed NGP Capital, France-based Newfund Capital and Qualcomm Ventures LLC. The funding will support global customer adoption and expansion of Zinier’s AI-driven field service automation platform, ISAC.



http://www.zinier.com