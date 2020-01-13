Zayo builds private dark fiber network for Denver schools

Zayo has completed a dark fiber private network for Denver Public Schools. The high-capacity fiber network spans more than 600 route miles of fiber, which included more than 50 route miles of new build to reach 132 schools. The design includes multiple rings to each of the district's data centers so that impact from fiber cuts and other network interruptions are minimized.



The dark fiber network has increased the capacity for each DPS school location by approximately 500%. The additional bandwidth enables DPS to leverage digital resources in K-12 classrooms, including electronic textbooks, online standardized testing, streaming media, educational resources and cloud-based applications. The increased capacity has also eliminated congestion issues caused by the district’s largest bandwidth requirement and key security initiative, video surveillance.



“Zayo’s dark fiber is an optimal solution for organizations that prefer to manage their own network and are looking to benefit from lower total cost of ownership. By lighting and managing the network on their own, customers benefit from greater capacity, control, security and scalability,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO.



Zayo’s Denver fiber footprint consists of 1,750 route miles, which connects to more than 25 data centers, and four zColo data centers.