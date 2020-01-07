Zayo activates wavelength route from Montreal to Albany

Zayo activated a new 100G-capable wavelength route from Montreal, Quebec to Albany, New York.



Zayo said the new route will provide multiple terabits of long haul transport capacity between Montreal and major northeast U.S. markets.



“This route enables customers to directly connect from Montreal to New York City, Ashburn, New Jersey, Philly and other major cities in the northeast without having to double the distance and latency via routes that traverse west,” said Annette Murphy, executive vice president of Lit Solutions at Zayo. “This also provides a new redundant and diverse option out of Toronto back to Montreal and the East Coast and strengthens our position in the pan-North American marketplace.”