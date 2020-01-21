Xilinx files patent infringement complaint against Analog Devices

Xilinx filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Analog Devices, asserting infringement of eight United States patents in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The filing came as a counterclaim to the an existing lawsuit between the firms.



Xilinx said its lawsuit details the unauthorized use by Analog Devices of certain Xilinx technologies involving serializers/deserializers (SerDes), high-speed analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs), as well as mixed-signal devices targeting 5G and other markets. In addition to seeking damages, Xilinx is requesting that Analog Devices be enjoined from selling, offering to sell, or importing into the United States, products that infringe Xilinx’s asserted patents.