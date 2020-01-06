Western Digital demos 8TB portable SSD

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES® 2020) Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) will showcase new innovations in its extensive lineup of storage solutions built for every consumer use, including a demonstration of



Western Digital demonstrated an 8TB pocket-sized, portable SSD prototype featuring a SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface. The company is also releasing the 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C drive for smartphones and laptops.



“Consumers are generating more content than ever and require more advanced solutions to help them capture, access, share and manage it all. Our top priority is to empower people by giving them complete control of their content, so they have peace of mind that it’s reliably stored and at their fingertips when and where they need it,” said David Ellis, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital.