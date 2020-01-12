Wayfair extends its e-commerce platform on Google Cloud

Wayfair, an $8 billion e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods, has selected Google Cloud as the foundation for its new hybrid cloud strategy.
Wayfair is partnering with Google Cloud to handle the burst capacity needed to successfully run Way Day—the company's annual furniture and home decor sale that brings in thousands of new customers and involves millions of transactions. Wayfair now uses several different Google Cloud solutions—including compute, storage, and networking, data and analytics, and G Suite productivity tools—to enhance a shopping experience that delights customers from product discovery to final delivery.
"Retailers face urgent challenges whether it's the need to reach consumers on new channels, integrate disparate systems, or build entirely new revenue streams based on new technology tools like AI and ML," said Carrie Tharp, Vice President, Retail at Google Cloud. "We're proud to partner with Wayfair, one of the fastest-moving and most innovative retailers in the world, on their technology transformation journey."