Wayfair extends its e-commerce platform on Google Cloud

Wayfair, an $8 billion e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods, has selected Google Cloud as the foundation for its new hybrid cloud strategy.



Wayfair is partnering with Google Cloud to handle the burst capacity needed to successfully run Way Day—the company's annual furniture and home decor sale that brings in thousands of new customers and involves millions of transactions. Wayfair now uses several different Google Cloud solutions—including compute, storage, and networking, data and analytics, and G Suite productivity tools—to enhance a shopping experience that delights customers from product discovery to final delivery.





"As an e-commerce leader, Wayfair has always been committed to improving the shopping experience with cutting-edge technologies, and that's why we partnered with an innovator in the retail technology space like Google Cloud," said Steve Crusenberry, vice president, infrastructure and platform engineering, Wayfair. "Google won us over with the speed, reliability and performance of their technology, but more importantly, their team's willingness to work side-by-side with us at every level to solve our trickiest scaling challenges.""Retailers face urgent challenges whether it's the need to reach consumers on new channels, integrate disparate systems, or build entirely new revenue streams based on new technology tools like AI and ML," said Carrie Tharp, Vice President, Retail at Google Cloud. "We're proud to partner with Wayfair, one of the fastest-moving and most innovative retailers in the world, on their technology transformation journey."