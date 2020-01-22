VMware to acquire Nyansa for AIOps

VMware agreed to acquire Nyansa (“knee-ans-sah”), a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, that specializes in AI-based network analytics. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Nyansa Voyance is a vendor-agnostic, cloud-based AIOps platform. The solution consolidates key functionality within conventional network monitoring tools into a single, multifunction analytics platform to deliver visibility into and behavioral analysis of critical device performance across the entire infrastructure. The company's founders include Abe Ankumah (Chief Executive Officer),

Anand Srinivas (Chief Technology Officer), Daniel Kan (VP of Engineering). Investors include Formation | 8, Shirish Sathaye, and Intel Capital.







VMware said Nyansa will help customers better operate and troubleshoot the virtual cloud network and enable self-healing networks.“The acquisition of Nyansa will accelerate VMware’s delivery of end-to-end monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities for LAN/WAN deployments within our industry-leading SD-WAN solution,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware. “Nyansa is a proven solution that solves many of the shortcomings of today’s vendor-specific solutions. Nyansa currently analyzes user network traffic from more than 20 million client devices across thousands of customer sites at companies including Tesla, Uber, Lululemon, Rooms To Go, GE Healthcare, SF International Airport, Stanford, Northeast Georgia Healthcare System and many others.”“Joining forces with VMware provides an amazing platform for Nyansa to continue executing on the vision of a new networking paradigm: an analytic-powered and software-defined virtual cloud network that connects clients to containers in dynamic and distributed enterprises,” said Abe Ankumah, chief executive officer, Nyansa. “Nyansa and VMware are perfectly aligned in technology, products and culture. Following the close of the acquisition, we will continue to advance our AI-driven multi-vendor network analytics platform and double-down on end-to-end user experience and IoT operational assurance.”