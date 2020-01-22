Verizon to deliver Google Stadia gaming

Verizon will deliver Google Stadia gaming over its Fios network.



Starting January 29, new Fios Gigabit internet customers will get a Stadia Premiere Edition on us. Stadia Premiere Edition includes a controller, a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription for access to games in up to 4k/60fps, and a Google Chromecast Ultra for streaming on an existing TV.



“Fios has long been known as the leading Internet service for console gaming and streaming entertainment,” said Brian Higgins, vice president, consumer device marketing and products, Verizon. “With the recent surge in adoption of cloud gaming, led by Stadia, Fios will continue to serve as the backbone for the best cloud gaming services.”



“Google working with Verizon to deliver incredible cloud gaming experiences is a great step forward for the industry,” said Brennan Mullin, vice president, Devices and Services Partnerships, Google. “Verizon’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable Fios internet matches perfectly with Stadia’s exciting new cloud gaming, delivering an unmatched gamer experience”







Google unveiled its Stadia platform in March 2019.



