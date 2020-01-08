Verizon highlights network achievements in 2019

In 2020, Verizon will continue to build its 5G network focusing on providing a differentiated experience in public spaces, continue to advance 4G LTE and fiber networks, expand its Mobile Edge Compute technology to usher in an era of extremely low-latency applications for businesses and consumers, and ensure strong ecosystems around all of these technologies and networks to speed new services and capabilities to market.



Verizon the first in the world to launch a commercial 5G mobile network with a commercially available 5G-enabled smartphone. In early April, Verizon activated its 5G Ultra Wideband mobility network in Chicago and Minneapolis and 5G is now live in 31 Cities.

Verizon was first to market in the US with the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network

Verizon launched 5G in 16 NFL stadiums and four indoor basketball arenas

Verizon offered seven 5G devices including the first ever 5G mobile hotspot, the business-ready Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 – the most devices available on a 5G network.

Verizon sponsored a number or 5G Challenges – providing either financial support or opening one of its Labs to help companies in a variety of different industries to develop 5G solutions they believe will upend their corners of the world and transform the way people live, work, and play.

In addition to its 5G lab in New York City, Verizon built additional 5G innovation hubs in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Washington, DC, and Cambridge.

Verizon opened the world’s first 5G production studio at RYOT in Los Angeles to create content for immersive entertainment

Verizon teamed up with Sony and NBC to show how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, Sony’s transmitter box and 5G device can support live sports broadcasts.

Verizon announced a collaboration with Corning to create the factory of the future with 5G

Verizon lit up the first 5G Shipyard in Newport News

Verizon launched the world’s first Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC) platform to the developer community, helping accelerate the creation of applications that can fully utilize the speed and low latency that 5G UWB promises.

Verizon is partnering with AWS Wavelength to provide developers the ability to deploy applications that require ultra-low latency to mobile devices using 5G. Its first MEC market is Chicago.

Verizon continues to virtualize its network to enable faster deployment of new services and technology.

Verizon claims to be first in the world to launch cloud native container-based tech on a wireless network.

Verizon launched its NB-IoT network

Verizon activated CBRS shared spectrum, a unique solution providing greater speeds and capacity for customers, especially in densely populated areas and venues.

Verizon demonstrated the customer benefits stemming from a bonded ONT on its fiber network, delivering up to 34 Gbps to a customer’s location.

Verizon demonstrated applications in traffic and infrastructure management and public safety stemming from technological advancements in fiber sensing.

Verizon built a fiber-based video distribution network connecting the NBA’s 29 arenas.

In a press statement, Verizon outlined key achievements in network technology for 2019, including: