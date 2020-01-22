Vapor IO raises $90M to build up its Kinetic Edge platform

Vapor IO closed $90 million in Series C funding for building its "Kinetic Edge" platform for edge colocation and networking services. The funding round included an investment by private equity firm Berkshire Partners and Crown Castle.



Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge platform is a fully-integrated system of edge colocation, networking, and exchange services that operates at city-scale in key metropolitan regions. The Kinetic Edge uses custom data centers, dedicated fiber, and networking services to deliver a complete solution for infrastructure edge computing.



Vapor IO already has installations underway in Chicago, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Dallas. The company has another 16 markets in pre-construction, most of which it expects to build out in 2020. The company plans to deliver its Kinetic Edge platform to the top 36 U.S. metropolitan markets by the end of 2021.



“The Third Act of the Internet requires that we build out edge computing infrastructure as quickly as possible,” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “By deploying Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge exchange, colocation, and networking services in the top U.S. markets, we provide a platform to deliver low-latency edge capabilities at the intersection of the wireline and wireless networks. With a total of 36 multi-site markets coming online over the next 24 months, we expect to be the largest provider of edge colocation, edge networking, and edge exchange services in close proximity to the last mile networks.”



In addition, Vapor IO announced that Cloudflare will roll out its cloud services via the Kinetic Edge platform across 36 U.S. cities.



https://www.vapor.io/vapor-io-raises-90-million-to-build-out-its-kinetic-edge-platform/



