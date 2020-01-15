Ultra-fast Optical Mesh for Terrestrial, Airborne and Space Applications

BridgeComm is working with Boeing HorizonX on optical wireless communications (OWC) for one-to-many connectivity at 10-100+ Gbps. The two companies are collaboratively on OWC that provides bi-directional, ultra-high-speed mesh connectivity for terrestrial, airborne and space systems.



“Boeing has been a great partner for BridgeComm, beginning with Boeing HorizonX Ventures’ investment in 2018 to a broader strategic relationship,” says BridgeComm CEO Barry A. Matsumori. “We’re excited to expand our partnership by pioneering OTM technology for terrestrial, airborne and space systems.”



“The One-to-Many technology that Boeing and BridgeComm are developing is a game changer for businesses and other organizations that need the ultra-fast, ultra-reliable connectivity that will complement traditional radio frequency systems,” says Dr. Bruce Chesley, senior director of Strategy for Boeing’s Space and Launch business. “OTM will revolutionize the way these organizations communicate, and in the process will create a communications system designed for long term growth.”



http://www.bridgecomminc.com





