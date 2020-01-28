UK allows Huawei in 5G, defying U.S. pressure

The UK will permit Huawei to participate in the rollout of 5G and gigabit-capable networks with certain conditions. The decision defied pressure from the U.S. government to ban Huawei on security grounds.
The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has recommended the "high risk vendors" should be:
- Excluded from all safety related and safety critical networks in Critical National Infrastructure
- Excluded from security critical ‘core’ functions, the sensitive part of the network
- Excluded from sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases
- Limited to a minority presence of no more than 35 per cent in the periphery of the network, known as the access network, which connect devices and equipment to mobile phone masts
For its part, Huawei issued the following statement:
"Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track. This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.
"We have supplied cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years. We will build on this strong track record, supporting our customers as they invest in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK continue to compete globally."