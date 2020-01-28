UK allows Huawei in 5G, defying U.S. pressure

The UK will permit Huawei to participate in the rollout of 5G and gigabit-capable networks with certain conditions. The decision defied pressure from the U.S. government to ban Huawei on security grounds.



The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has recommended the "high risk vendors" should be:





Excluded from all safety related and safety critical networks in Critical National Infrastructure

Excluded from security critical ‘core’ functions, the sensitive part of the network

Excluded from sensitive geographic locations, such as nuclear sites and military bases

Limited to a minority presence of no more than 35 per cent in the periphery of the network, known as the access network, which connect devices and equipment to mobile phone masts