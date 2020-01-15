Turkcell establishes AI principles

Turkcell has announced a set of AI Principles that commit to the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies.
During the press conference held at Turkcell HQ, the company shared its following principles:
- We are human and environment centric
- We are professionally responsible
- We respect data privacy
- We are transparent
- We are security-based
- We are fair
- We share and collaborate for a better future
“AI should be raised like children and we commit to teach better as responsible parents,” says Omer Barbaros Yis, Turkcell CMO. “Today we share our principles and our commitment to help AI have socially beneficial impacts for our customers and society at large. We are proud to become the first company to contribute to AI ethics in Turkey. The field will continuously expand and we will witness its transformative impacts in our daily lives. Backed by our experience in digital transformation and creating next-generation technologies, we will continue to drive a positive direction towards its advancement and help overcome public concerns about the field.”