TIM tops 2 Gbps with 5g over 26 GHz

TIM surpassed 2 Gbps on a 5G live commercial network with 26 Gigahertz (GHz) millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies -- a new record for the company.



The performance was achieved using equipment from Ericsson and an Askey CPE RTL0200 powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G Modem-RF System.



TIM said this result marks a significant milestone toward 5G evolution, kicking-off the use of 200 MegaHertz (MHz), acquired through MiSE’s bid on 26 GHz spectrum, in addition to further 200 MHz available thanks to the bid’s Club Use, for a total amount of 400 MHz. The performances achieved will improve significantly during 2020, as the network will be able to use up to 800 MHz and afterwards up to 1.000 MHz.







Michele Gamberini, TIM’s Chief Technology and Information Officer commented: “TIM has been pioneer in the millimeter-wave spectrum innovation and with this new European 5G record the company confirms its technological leadership, thanks to its strive toward innovation and a cutting-edge network infrastructure, able to enable the entire country’s digital transformation. This milestone paves the way to the development of new 5G solutions to grant fixed ultrabroadband to families, companies and public authorities not yet covered. This also includes coverage dedicated to the development of robotics and automation digital services in the smart manufacturing area. All of our customers will therefore be able to take advantage of a wide range of integrated solutions that will allow them to fully enter the Digital Society”.Emanuele Iannetti, Country Manager at Ericsson Italy, says “5G will be the main innovation platform of the next decade and it will allow Italy to be increasingly competitive and attractive in the global scenario. We are extremely pleased that TIM has chosen Ericsson's 5G technology to achieve this important milestone, placing our country at the forefront of the commercial implementation of the fifth generation of mobile networks. Ericsson thus confirms its technological leadership and its readiness to anticipate any market demands.”